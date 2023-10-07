Political forces should sign CoE for stable country, says Mandviwalla

MULTAN - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance & Rev­enue, Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday said mainstream po­litical parties should come for­ward to sign Charter of Econ­omy (CoE) which was the dire need of the hour.

He said it was imperative for a stable Pakistan which would eventually help tackle challenges on the economic front, besides ensuring the in­terests of people. Addressing a news conference with PPP leaders Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Ali Qasim Gilani and others at Multan Press Club , he stated that inflation was at its peak and there was a need to bring rates of commodities down to ensure relief for people.

The Senator said that he had met Faisalabad and Mul­tan business community on Thursday adding their issues would be resolved on priority.

He noted that Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party wanted general elections on time and added that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and he were meeting with the business fraternity to find solutions to the economic woes of the country.

Replying to a question, the Senator said that whosoever party assumed power after the elections, should act upon CoE.

He said that the masses would decide who should be the winner in the election.

Earlier, speaking to the ex­ecutive committee at Mul­tan Chamberof Commerce & Industry (MCCI) late on Thursday night, he said that businessmen were the most important people of the country. He said though the standing committee had an oversight role for the govt de­partments, even then it took up issues of the business com­munity and got them resolved.

Mandviwalla announced that the committee would take up the Model Customs Col­lectorate issue and would get it restored for both appraise­ment and enforcement soon.

The Senator said that FBR’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Committees (ADRCs) would be made functional soon add­ing that cess did not fall in the purview of federal govern­ments rather it was a matter of provincial governments.

He foresaw that the dollar would settle around Rs 250 in the country. In his welcome address, president MCCI, Mian Rashid Iqbal highlighted host of issues the business commu­nity of Multan was facing.

wwwHe stated that the in­dustrial sector was undergo­ing troubled times and it was unwise to end the subsidy on export-oriented units adding that the subsidy should contin­ue. Vice president MCCI, Sheikh Asim Saeed presented a vote of thanks to visiting dignitaries.