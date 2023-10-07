Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled items in various operations

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized 6050 litres of Iranian oil, cigarettes, non-customs-paid food items 2 vehicles, a container, 3 buses, 8 Mazdas, 2 trucks and an oil tanker used in smuggling were seized while 15 suspects were also arrested during an operation at the Hub check post on the Karachi, Sindh - Balochistan border and Abdul Jabbar check post in Jacobabad.

The Rangers during more than 70 operations in total seized 225317 litres of Iranian oil, several pumps, motors, generators, 49 vehicles, 530 kg of Indian Gutka, imported items, cigarettes, betel nut, household items, tobacco, cloth, electronics items and arrested 113 accused, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue indiscriminate operations with Customs and other agencies to eradicate smuggling. The arrested accused along with the confiscated goods have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.