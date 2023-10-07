Saturday, October 07, 2023
Robbers deprive citizen of Rs0.6m in Chunian

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

CHUNIAN  -  Two robbers deprived a citizen of Rs6 lac at gun­point on Friday in jurisdiction of City police sta­tion, Chunian.

According to details, a young man named Atif was coming from his petrol pump to deposit Rs6 lac in bank. As soon as he crossed Mianwala Ghat, two unknown motorcycle-riders, armed with weapons, robbed Atif at gunpoint, and de­prived him of the cash. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the citi­zens have become victims of insecurity due to increasing incidents in Police Station City, Chu­nian limits on daily basis. 

The locals have demanded immediate notice from Punjab IGP, RPO Sheikhupura Range and DPO Kasur of the dilapidated situation of the area.

