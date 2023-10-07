Robbers deprive citizen of Rs0.6m in Chunian

CHUNIAN - Two robbers deprived a citizen of Rs6 lac at gunpoint on Friday in jurisdiction of City police station, Chunian.
According to details, a young man named Atif was coming from his petrol pump to deposit Rs6 lac in bank. As soon as he crossed Mianwala Ghat, two unknown motorcycle-riders, armed with weapons, robbed Atif at gunpoint, and deprived him of the cash.
It is pertinent to mention here that the citizens have become victims of insecurity due to increasing incidents in Police Station City, Chunian limits on daily basis.
The locals have demanded immediate notice from Punjab IGP, RPO Sheikhupura Range and DPO Kasur of the dilapidated situation of the area.