Robbers throw acid on boy upon resistance during robbery

KARACHI-Robbers threw acid on a boy upon resistance during a robbery near Hub Chowky in Karachi, police said on Friday.

According to details, robbers equipped with sharp edged weapons and carrying acid, barged into a house and attempted dacoity. Abdul Rehman 14, present in the house offered resistance over which robbers threw acid at him. The robbers fled the scene of crime and scorched boy was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police gathered evidences from crime scene and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

TWO ROBBERS HELD AFTER FIRE EXCHANGE

Two robbers were arrested after exchange of fire with police near Larkana Bypass on Friday. According to details, police chases a two-member gang of robbers fleeing after committing robbery. An exchange of fire took place in which one robber was injured and held along with accomplice. The police recovered arms and snatched motorcycle form possession of detained robbers.