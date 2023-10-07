SCCI chief for business-friendly policies to stabilise economy

Peshawar - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has stressed the implementation of business-friendly policies as essential for business and industrial growth and stabilizing the national economy.

He pointed out that the country’s exports were consistently declining while the trade deficit was also gradually widening. The business community is highly concerned amid the prevailing economic uncertainty, said Fuad Ishaq during a meeting with Senator Nauman Wazir, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali, former vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, Shuja Muhammad, and SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman.