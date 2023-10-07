Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SCCI chief for business-friendly policies to stabilise economy

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has stressed the implementation of business-friendly policies as essential for business and industrial growth and stabilizing the national economy.

He pointed out that the country’s exports were consistently declining while the trade deficit was also gradually widening. The business community is highly concerned amid the prevailing economic uncertainty, said Fuad Ishaq during a meeting with Senator Nauman Wazir, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali, former vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, Shuja Muhammad, and SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023