Saturday, October 07, 2023
Sheikhoo Steel elevates tennis amidst cricket dominance

Sheikhoo Steel elevates tennis amidst cricket dominance
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 07, 2023
LAHORE - General Manager Marketing of Sheikhoo Steel Junaid Naveed has expressed the company’s com­mitment to promoting tennis in a cricket-dominated era. 

Sheikhoo Steel is the proud sponsor of the Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Cham­pionship 2023, taking place at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, and Naveed believes this championship can help im­prove the standards of tennis in Pakistan. “In a nation where cricket headlines the sports sec­tion, tennis often remains in the shadows. This championship, however, aspires to shift the paradigm. By spotlighting ten­nis talents from diverse regions, it nudges the national narrative, positioning tennis not merely as a game of the elites but a sport for everyone,” said the GM. 

“Delving deeper, Sheikhoo Steel’s commitment extends be­yond mere sponsorship. With roots dating back to 1947, the Sheikhoo Group recognizes the importance of fostering grass­roots initiatives. Their investment in this championship echoes a dedication to nurturing tennis at foundational levels, promoting health across generations, and championing equality in sports – ensuring that tennis racquets swing as powerfully in female hands as in male ones,” he added. 

“With a track record that in­cludes producing Pakistan’s pre­mier quality steel rebars, con­quering significant market turf, and introducing global steel stan­dards to Pakistan, Sheikhoo Steel demonstrates an enduring prom­ise of excellence. As they foray into promoting sports, their aspi­rations remain clear: fortify foun­dations, celebrate tenacity, and envision a future where tennis resonates as loudly in Pakistan as the reverberating clang of quality steel,” Junaid Naveed asserted.

