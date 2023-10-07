Sheikhoo Steel elevates tennis amidst cricket dominance

LAHORE - General Manager Marketing of Sheikhoo Steel Junaid Naveed has expressed the company’s commitment to promoting tennis in a cricket-dominated era.
Sheikhoo Steel is the proud sponsor of the Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023, taking place at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, and Naveed believes this championship can help improve the standards of tennis in Pakistan. “In a nation where cricket headlines the sports section, tennis often remains in the shadows. This championship, however, aspires to shift the paradigm. By spotlighting tennis talents from diverse regions, it nudges the national narrative, positioning tennis not merely as a game of the elites but a sport for everyone,” said the GM.
“Delving deeper, Sheikhoo Steel’s commitment extends beyond mere sponsorship. With roots dating back to 1947, the Sheikhoo Group recognizes the importance of fostering grassroots initiatives. Their investment in this championship echoes a dedication to nurturing tennis at foundational levels, promoting health across generations, and championing equality in sports – ensuring that tennis racquets swing as powerfully in female hands as in male ones,” he added.
“With a track record that includes producing Pakistan’s premier quality steel rebars, conquering significant market turf, and introducing global steel standards to Pakistan, Sheikhoo Steel demonstrates an enduring promise of excellence. As they foray into promoting sports, their aspirations remain clear: fortify foundations, celebrate tenacity, and envision a future where tennis resonates as loudly in Pakistan as the reverberating clang of quality steel,” Junaid Naveed asserted.