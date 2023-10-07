Sindh CM unhappy over non-execution of planned merger of Green, Orange lines

KARACHI-Despite having bus rapid transit (BRT) system since December 2021, hundreds of thousands of people in Karachi are still deprived of availing the full benefit of the multi-billion rupee service because of non-execution of a planned merger of Green and Orange lines.

The delay has kept around over a million Karachiites away from enjoying an economical and comfortable travelling service. Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar termed the situation ‘not satisfactory’ when he was informed about the progress during a meeting held at CM House to review different projects of the Transport & Mass Transit Department.

It came out during the meeting that the potential of the BRT system could not be exploited to the full depriving a large number of Karachiites of an economical public transport facility.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the meeting participants were told about Green Line BRT project which was made operational in December 2021. The 20.9-km BRT project currently serves with 80 buses operating on its dedicated route with an average ridership of 55,000 people per day.

“The CM said that its ridership in terms of buses and the length of the project was not satisfactory,” said the statement.

At this point, the statement said, the CM was told that when the other BRTs such as Yellow Line and another feeder would start operating, the ridership of the BRT Green Line would increase to 150,000 to 200,000 daily.

While the launch, completion and execution of three other planned Red, Yellow and Blue BRTs remain a distant dream, the situation also doesn’t look promising with the two already available projects, Green and Orange.