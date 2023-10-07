Saturday, October 07, 2023
SMBR reviews DCs performance

Staff Reporter
October 07, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Se­nior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, re­viewed the performance of dep­uty commissions (DCs) of all dis­tricts of Punjab. Member Colonies, Member Tax Secretary Board of Revenue and other officers attend­ed the meeting while DCs partici­pated through video link. SMBR Nabil Javed reviewed all the tar­gets including revenue collection. He expressed displeasure over the pendency of cases and non-com­pletion of tasks on time. Nabil Ja­ved directed the DCs to complete the revenue targets and end the pendency of cases. Strict action would be taken in case of negli­gence and irresponsive behaviour in performing government duties, he warned and announced that the officers who would not work have no place in the department. He said that the officers with high performance would be encour­aged and rewarded.

