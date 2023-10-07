South Africa run riot against Sri Lanka to register highest World Cup total

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all scored brisk centuries as South Africa wreaked havoc with the bat against Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener.

Put into bat first, South Africa caused carnage at Arun Jaitley Stadium here as they racked up a mammoth 428/5 against Sri Lanka — the highest team total in a World Cup game.

The Proteas had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their captain Temba Bavuma (8) in the second over with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early slump, Rassie van der Dussen joined Quinton de Kock at the crease to launch an astounding recovery.

The pair batted sensibly and kept the scoreboard ticking amid their marathon 204-run partnership with both scoring centuries.

The second-wicket partnership pushed Sri Lanka to the backfoot before Matheesha Pathirana finally struck for the Islanders by dismissing de Kock in the 31st over.

The left-handed opener scored 100 off 84 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Coming out to bat at number four, Aiden Markram turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting and took the reigns of South Africa’s innings.

He put on a brief 50-run partnership with van der Dussen, who perished after top-scoring for South Africa with a 110-ball 108 which featured 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Markram was then involved in yet another crunch partnership for South Africa when he put together a 78-run stand with Heinrich Klaassen, who played a quickfire 32-run cameo in just 20 balls.

The right-handed batter converted his dominant knock into the fastest World Cup century — a record previously held by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien (50 balls) — as he reached the milestone in just 49 balls.

His sensational knock finally came to an end in the 48th over when South Africa were still 17 short of the 400-run mark. He smashed 106 in a mere 54 balls, laced up with 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Hard-hitting batter David Miller, with a little support from Marco Jansen’s seven-ball 12, bolstered South Africa’s total in their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener with a quickfire 39 in 21 balls which included three boundaries and two sixes.

Dilshan Madushanka bagged two wickets while Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage picked one apiece for Sri Lanka, who had a game to forget with the ball.