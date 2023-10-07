Saturday, October 07, 2023
Trump endorses Jordan for US House speaker post

Trump endorses Jordan for US House speaker post
Agencies
October 07, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON   -   Former US president Donald Trump on Friday endorsed hard-right Republican Jim Jor­dan for the job of speaker of the House of Representatives. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say Jordan “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Hours earlier he had offered to temporarily take up the role, which was left vacant this week after Repub­lican Kevin McCarthy was axed in a historic rebellion by far-right members of his own par­ty. Jordan, 59, is among a list of contenders to replace McCar­thy, and has been notably skep­tical of US funding to Ukraine. Jordan has also been spear­heading an impeachment in­vestigation against President Joe Biden that has irritated mainstream colleagues.

Agencies

