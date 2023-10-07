Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two Afghan youth arrested for posting offensive and seditious posts

Two Afghan youth arrested for posting offensive and seditious posts
Agencies
October 07, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -  Two Afghan youth were arrested for intentionally creating, uploading and sharing offensive and se­ditious posts on social media posts in the Hazro town of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

The suspects identified as Saeed Khan and Habib Khan were continuously creating an anti-Pakistani offensive, seditious posts, cartoons, posts and vid­eos and circulating them on their social media ac­counts, especially Facebook and TikTok.

Over their anti-Pakistani statements, there was unrest in the Ghourghasti town of Hazro and the local community planned to hold a protest demon­stration after Friday prayers, when the local ad­ministration led by assistant commissioner Kam­ran Ashraf swiftly responded and arrested both suspects before Friday protest. Police sources said that both suspects are first cousins in relations are Afghan nationals and their families have been liv­ing in the area from last many years.

Senate body directs NFML to submit details of appointments in next meeting

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023