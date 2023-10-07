Two Afghan youth arrested for posting offensive and seditious posts

ATTOCK - Two Afghan youth were arrested for intentionally creating, uploading and sharing offensive and se­ditious posts on social media posts in the Hazro town of Attock on Friday, Police sources said.

The suspects identified as Saeed Khan and Habib Khan were continuously creating an anti-Pakistani offensive, seditious posts, cartoons, posts and vid­eos and circulating them on their social media ac­counts, especially Facebook and TikTok.

Over their anti-Pakistani statements, there was unrest in the Ghourghasti town of Hazro and the local community planned to hold a protest demon­stration after Friday prayers, when the local ad­ministration led by assistant commissioner Kam­ran Ashraf swiftly responded and arrested both suspects before Friday protest. Police sources said that both suspects are first cousins in relations are Afghan nationals and their families have been liv­ing in the area from last many years.