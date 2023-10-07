Saturday, October 07, 2023
Two bail petitions of Khadija Shah fixed for hearing in May 9 vandalism case

Web Desk
6:45 PM | October 07, 2023
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed two bail pleas of PTI worker Khadija Shah for hearing in May 9 vandalism cases registered against her.

The Registrar's office of LHC issued a cause list on Saturday. A two-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum will hear the pleas on Oct 10, and 11. The LHC has sought substantial evidence from the parties in this regard.

One bail petition is related to the case registered with the Gulberg Police Station while the second petition is related to the case launched by the Sarwar Road Police Station.

