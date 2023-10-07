US has no problem if Pakistan takes action against illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD - The United States does not have any objection to Pakistan’s action against illegal immigrants, se­nior diplomats said yesterday.

Pakistani diplomats, who remain in contact with the US, told The Nation that Washington believed Pakistan was not disturbing the refugees who have a legal status. “They (the US) have no prob­lem if we act against illegal immigrants. We also do not plan to take any action against the refugees who have a legal status,” said one diplomat.

Another diplomat said the US was updated about the situation and the spate of terrorism emanating from the Afghan soil.

Pakistan has recently declared a crackdown on undocumented migrants within the country, with plans to begin their expulsion next month. This announcement has raised concerns, particularly among the estimated 1.7 million Afghan nationals who lack proper documentation.

Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, has emphasized that this crackdown was not exclu­sively targeting Afghans but will apply to migrants of all nationalities, even though the majority of mi­grants in Pakistan are Afghan nationals. This move comes at a time of strained relations between Pa­kistan and its neighbouring country, Afghanistan, which is now under Taliban rule. Pakistan has ac­cused militants of carrying out attacks on its soil and using Afghanistan as a sanctuary.