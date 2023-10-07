Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Young lawyers need training for professional standards: Minister

Young lawyers need training for professional standards: Minister
Agencies
October 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Law and Jus­tice Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Friday said young lawyers need to be educated and trained in order to raise professional standards.

He stated this during a meeting with Vice-Chair­man of Pakistan Bar Coun­cil, Haroon-ur-Rashid to discuss specific issues that hindered smooth func­tioning of the body. The Law Minister said that the welfare of lawyers was a priority for Caretaker Gov­ernment and it would be ensured that no develop­ment work was de-accel­erated. He reiterated that young lawyers need to be educated and trained in order to raise professional standards, further higher. 

He expressed the hope that the construction and refurbishment of bar rooms and technical fa­cilities would improve the working environment for lawyers. He said Pakistan Bar Council had been as­sured of sufficient funds for carrying out the devel­opment works, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of this body.

Senate body directs NFML to submit details of appointments in next meeting

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023