Saturday, October 07, 2023
 Zaka Ashraf honours Pak blind cricket team 

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 07, 2023
LAHORE - Zaka Ashraf, Chairman PCB Manage­ment Committee, hosted Pakistan Blind Cricket Team and their officials on Friday here at Gaddafi Stadium to honour them for winning the gold medal at the IBSA World Games 2023, held in Birmingham. Pakistan blind team emerged as champions by beat­ing India twice in the tournament. In the T20 format, Pakistan remained un­beaten and defeated India, Bangladesh, Australia and England before clinching the gold medal by defeating India again by eight wickets on August 26, 2023.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

