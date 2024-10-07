114 teachers conferred with ‘Hero Awards’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The District Education Authority (DEA) has conferred 114 teachers with “Hero Awards” in recognition of their excellent performance. A spokesman for the Education Department said here on Sunday that 19 teachers were selected from each tehsil of Faisalabad district including 8 primary teachers, 5 elementary teachers, 5 secondary teachers and one senior subject specialist. These teachers were selected on the basis of their class discipline, community engagement and excellent results of their students. He said that the DEA also arranged a formal award distribution ceremony in collaboration with Global Partnership for Education and UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) and awarded “Hero Awards” to the selected teachers. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam presided over the ceremony while more than 200 teachers participated in it, the spokesman added.

Encroachments removed from Jhang Road

The district administration removed encroachments from Jhang Road and confiscated the material from the encroached sites. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad supervised the anti-encroachment operation and directed the shopkeepers to remove encroachments from state land voluntarily or face the music.

The team of municipal corporation used heavy machinery for removing encroachments from Jhang Road as the shopkeepers had set up ramps in front of their shops which were causing severe problems in the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

These encroachments were also creating hurdles for pedestrians. Therefore, the encroachments were removed and materials of the shopkeepers was confiscated, the spokesman added.