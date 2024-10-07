2 men shot dead over monetary dispute

GUJAR KHAN - Two youngmen have been over a monetary dispute in jurisdiction of Gujar Khan police station. Muhammad Hussain resident of ward No 19 area of Gujar Khan city reported to the police that his brother Muhammad Abdullah and his friend Raheem Hameed, had gone to the house of Adnan s/o Chaudhry Ayub in Dhoke Meer Purriyan area to demand the money he had lent.

The complainant said that later on he and his brother Usman also went there and they saw that Adnan and his accomplices were shooting at Abdullah and Raheem Hameed and they succumbed to the bullet injuries at the spot.

The incident was reported to the police and a case under section 302 PPC has been registerted against Adnan and his alleged accomplices who are reported to be on the run.