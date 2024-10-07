56 Pakistanis, including women, repatriated from Sri Lankan prisons

Fifty-six Pakistani nationals, including five women, returned to Pakistan on Monday after being imprisoned in Sri Lanka. The group arrived at Lahore Airport on a chartered flight organized by the Pakistani government.

Upon their arrival, the citizens expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, for their efforts in facilitating their return from jails.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi played a pivotal role in this repatriation, maintaining communication with authorities over the past three months to ensure the safe return of the Pakistani nationals. He thanked the government and the High Commissioner for their cooperation in this matter.

Moreover, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan took on the financial burden, covering all expenses related to the repatriation of the prisoners. His support has been instrumental in enabling the return of these citizens to their homeland.

In a related discussion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that a staggering total of 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned abroad. Among them, 15,587 have been convicted, while over 7,000 individuals are under trial, awaiting decisions in their respective cases.

The return of these individuals marks a significant moment for their families and highlights ongoing efforts by the Pakistani government to support its citizens facing legal challenges overseas.