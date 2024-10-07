65 artists participate in art exhibition held in DIK

Dera ismail khan - An art exhibition was held at the District Auditorium Hall on Sunday, providing an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work. About 65 artists participated in the exhibition, which was organized by ‘Rang-Qabeela,’ a representative organization of artists, to pay homage to Iqbal Shahid, a renowned artist from Dera Ismail Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman was the chief guest at the event, which saw a large turnout of attendees, including both men and women. The participants praised the artistic expressions in the displays.

In her remarks to the media, the Deputy Commissioner expressed her pleasure at attending the beautiful exhibition, stating that the artists of Dera Ismail Khan have presented a positive image of the region on a national level. She noted that their artworks not only reflect the beauty and culture of the area but also highlight the immense talent of the youth in this region.

She added, “The young generation of Dera Ismail Khan is very talented, and it brings me great joy to see their artwork.” She assured that the district administration would play its role in promoting the artistic work of the youth.

Speaking on this occasion, award-winning artist Ajab Khan mentioned that the purpose of organizing this exhibition was to pay tribute to Iqbal Shahid. The ‘Iqbal Shahid’ awards were distributed among the best-performing artists.

Ajab Khan remarked that last year’s event was not held because they had hoped political leaders and government officials would step forward to support it. However, due to a lack of progress on their part, this exhibition was once again organized on a self-help basis.

He emphasized that Dera Ismail Khan has significant potential and that the artists there are capable of working at a national level. However, despite having a government university and several other educational institutions in the area, fine arts classes have not yet been initiated, and fine arts education is not being offered.

He mentioned that under the auspices of their organization, Rang Qabeela, they have decided to open a school where young artists and those interested in the arts can receive formal education.

Ajab Khan noted that almost all the artists in Rang Qabeela are students of Iqbal Shahid, which is why they have launched the Iqbal Shahid Award to honor their teacher and ensure his legacy continues while encouraging new artists.

The event also featured senior artists from Dera Ismail Khan, including Farooq Sial, Tanveer Shahroz, Muhammad Sharif, Shayan, and many other senior and junior artists.

In the exhibition, approximately 65 artists showcased their artworks, which were highly appreciated by attendees. Shayan, the president of Rang Qabeela, noted that most of the participants were junior artists, including students from schools, colleges, and universities.

He considered the event a great platform for these emerging artists, stating that exhibitions like this help enhance their talents and provide excellent opportunities to refine their work. He also mentioned that many senior artists from Dera Ismail Khan participated in the exhibition and offered guidance on further improving their work.

The young artists welcomed the organization of such events, stating that initiatives like this should continue under the patronage of the government and district administration so they can further develop their artistic skills.