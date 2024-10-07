AC defers 190 million pound case hearing until Oct 19

The Accountability Court in Islamabad has postponed the hearing on a petition filed by the lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until October 19.

The court was hearing a reference involving PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi related to a 190 million pound case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the proceedings at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

PTI lawyer Murtaza Toori submitted a request for the hearing to be postponed, which the court accepted.

The Accountability Court has rescheduled the case hearing for October 19.