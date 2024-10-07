Amir Muqam slams KP CM for abandoning workers during Islamabad protest

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engr , harshly criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly abandoning his workers during a confrontation with law enforcement agencies outside the KP House in Islamabad. The incident occurred as police attempted to arrest the chief minister amid protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Muqam condemned Gandapur's absence from the scene, accusing him of leaving his supporters to face the situation alone. He claimed that workers were brought to Islamabad from KP under false promises of transfer postings, and criticized the misuse of government resources by the KP administration.

Muqam also rebuked PTI leaders for inviting India’s Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, to join their protest, branding the KP chief minister a "coward" who fled in distress during the confrontation.