Monday, October 07, 2024
Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted, says Azma Bukhari

Expresses concern about involvement of KP police officers and Afghan nationals in protests

Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted, says Azma Bukhari
Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Sunday took jibes at the PTI leaders following the alleged failure of their planned uprising drawing parallels to the May 9 incident when protests erupted. In a statement, she claimed that those promising revolution retreated in chaos, leaving behind their shoes. Bokhari praised the people of Punjab for rejecting what she described as a “fitna” (chaotic) movement, emphasizing that the combined efforts of the federal and provincial governments had successfully contained the unrest. The information minister noted the violent nature of the protests with a senior police officer martyred and many injured by stone-pelting miscreants. Bokhari expressed concern about the involvement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and Afghan nationals in the protests, calling for an investigation. She also lamented the state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), urging its citizens to reject violence and demand better living standards, similar to what she described as the privileges enjoyed in Punjab. Bokhari criticized those inciting unrest, accusing them of disrupting Pakistan’s peace and progress whenever the country begins to stabilize.

