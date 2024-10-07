APC on Palestinian solidarity begins at Aiwan-i-Sadr

The All Parties Conference (APC) to express solidarity with Palestinians kicked off at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Monday.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are hosting the conference.

Political leaders of major parties, including PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, ANP Chief Aimal Wali Khan, Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party, MQM leader Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PML-Zia's Ijazul Haq, former caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Abdul Aleem Khan of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, are attending the conference.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the participants, stating, "The brutal actions of Israel will destroy the peace of the region."