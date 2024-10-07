Attaullah Tarar demands CM Gandapur to explain 'disappearance'

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, has called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to explain his whereabouts over the past 24 hours. Tarar raised concerns after a nationwide campaign, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, alleged that Gandapur had been abducted.

Addressing the media, the minister dismissed the claims as a “drama” orchestrated by PTI. He criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly abandoning PTI workers after bringing them to Islamabad, fleeing to KP House in Islamabad, and then discreetly returning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The question is simple: where was he during the last 24 hours?” Tarar questioned, condemning PTI’s recent efforts to malign various institutions and individuals. He described CM Gandapur as "irresponsible," accusing him of endangering law and order, damaging Pakistan’s reputation, and putting the lives of citizens at risk.

Tarar also highlighted the tragic death of Constable Hameed, who was martyred during the unrest, blaming the CM for abandoning the protesters and creating chaos. He went on to accuse PTI of trying to derail Pakistan’s improving economy and attempting to sabotage important foreign delegations arriving in the country.

The minister reiterated that despite PTI’s claims that the May 9 incidents were staged, there is clear evidence of their involvement in the violence.