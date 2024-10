Barcelona on Sunday grabbed a 3-0 comfortable win over Alaves on matchday nine of the Spanish .

Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick in the seventh, 22nd, and 32nd minutes as the game ended in favor of Barca at Mendizorroza Stadium.

The result left Barcelona at the top of the table in league standings with 24 points, three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.

Alaves are in 12th place with 10 points.