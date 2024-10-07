Body formed to probe use of KP govt’s resources for PTI rally

ISLAMABAD - The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the use of government resources and manpower by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for the PTI rally in Islamabad on October 4. “An inquiry committee is hereby constituted to probe the use of government resources and manpower by the KP government in the rally, for sit-in at Islamabad, by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on 4 and 5 October, 2024,” said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The committee includes Riffat Mukhtar (PSP), Additional Secretary, MOI Convenor; Munir Masood Marath (PSP), Additional Director General(N), FIA; and a representative of IB not below BS-20. The TORs of the committee will be to ascertain the number and types of government vehicles used in the rally, number of government servants and public officials accompanying the rally, who ordered the Departments of KP government for the use of government resources in the rally, and which were the competent authorities to lawfully order the mobilization and move of government resources. The committee would also ascertain if the lawful orders were issued for the move of these government resources with the rally. According to the notification, the committee will also identify and fix responsibility on the government servants who were “complicit” in mobilization and move of government resources for the rally. It will also identify persons who were involved in “planning and coordination of the scheme” for the use of government resources in a violently charged political rally. The Inquiry Committee shall submit its findings within seven days.