CM Maryam pleads no mercy for those taking path of violence

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday condemned the acts of violence and terrorism by the PTI protestors leading to death of a police constable. “Violence and terrorism are not allowed under the guise of protest. You will get an answer,” said the chief minister in a statement here. The chief minister observed that the PTI’s protest movement had taken the form of an armed group bent on sabotage and violence.“People ask, what kind of peaceful protest was in which hundreds of police officers were attacked and injured”,she remarked. Madam chief minister noted that because of the so-called protest, people’s business was affected, millions of citizens faced problems. She asked what kind of politics it was in which you were torturing people and committing violence against the police officers deputed to protect life and property of people.

She underscored that there should be no mercy and exemption for those who take the path of violence and terrorism.

The CM expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the incident and offered condolences expressing her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred Constable Hameed Shah. She also strongly condemned violence on constable Hameed Shah Shaheed and other duty personnels.