CM Sindh orders inquiry into deadly explosion near Karachi airport

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called for a detailed report on an explosion near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. In a phone call with the Sindh Home Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP), the CM instructed them to investigate every aspect of the incident and determine the cause of the explosion.

CM Murad also directed that all roads leading to and from the airport be cleared immediately to ensure passengers face no inconvenience. Additionally, he urged the district administration to provide top-notch medical care to those injured in the explosion.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, involved an oil tanker explosion near the airport. Tragically, at least two people lost their lives, and ten others were injured.