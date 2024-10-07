Monday, October 07, 2024
Committee reviews child-related concerns

MONITORING REPORT
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Kohat   -   Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram chaired a meeting of the District Child Protection Committee on Saturday. The committee, which includes the Child Protection Officer, Psychologist from the Child Protection Unit Kohat, District Officer for Social Welfare, Chairman of the Social Work Department at Kohat University, Labor Officer Kohat, District Khatib, Kohat Police, and social workers, convened to discuss and address various child-related concerns.

During the meeting, the Child Protection Officer presented an overview of the Child Protection System in Kohat district, highlighting the impressive resolution of 245 out of 297 registered cases. Members deliberated on pressing issues and proposed solutions, emphasizing the importance of community involvement.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the need for awareness sessions at the Union Council level, engaging community health workers, schools, and religious leaders. These sessions will take place in schools, mosques, and union council offices to promote child protection. He also announced that a dedicated committee would be formed to safeguard Afghan refugee children, ensuring their welfare and protection.

