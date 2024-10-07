Cost of Chaos

The tragic incident of Islamabad policeman Abdul Hameed Shah, who embraced martyrdom in a hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained during protests, highlights the devastating human cost of the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan. As protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to cripple cities and disrupt daily life, it becomes increasingly evident that the consequences extend far beyond mere political grievances.

The chaos in the streets, sparked by PTI protests, has crippled cities, caused widespread law and order breakdowns, and ultimately shaken the economy. However, these disruptions have an impact beyond just macroeconomic indicators. They affect the lives of ordinary citizens struggling to get through the day. People trying to provide for their families find themselves trapped in a state of constant anxiety, facing road closures, violence, and uncertainty. From daily wage earners to small business owners, those whose survival depends on stability are the hardest hit. Children’s education is disrupted, medical emergencies become logistical nightmares, and simply stepping out of the house becomes a risk. It is not just about losing livelihoods but losing lives.

In the chaos, these losses risk becoming just another statistic—another number added to the tragic toll of political strife. But behind every number is a family shattered, a future snuffed out. The real tragedy is that this human cost is often sidelined in the larger narrative of power struggles and political gamesmanship.

We cannot allow these deaths to be reduced to mere figures on a page. The bloodshed, the trauma, the irreparable loss are reminders that political movements must bear responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Those in power, and those vying for it, must prioritise the well-being of the citizens they claim to serve before more innocent lives are lost in this avoidable struggle.