Court remands Imran’s sisters to police for one day

ISLAMABAD - Founding chairman of PTI Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan along with other accused were presented in the court of Duty Magistrate Mian M Azhar Nadeem on Sunday at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad. All the accused were charged under 7-ATA, 21 i ATA, 11 (x) ATA, Section 08 of Unlawful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, and under 14 sections of Pakistan Penal Code. Investigation Officer of Kohsar police requested the court for 20-day physical custody of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan for recovery of anti-riot kits and wireless sets of police. It was further requested that investigation needs to be done about provocative speeches of both the accused which resulted in promoting terrorist activities. However, Duty Magistarte Mian Azhar Nadeem granted one-day physical custody of both accused and stated in order that there were sections of Anti Terrorism Act in the FIR and the accused must be produced in Anti-Terrorism Court today which is not his jurisdiction. The investigation officer also requested judicial remand of other 9 women accused who were arrested during the PTI protest on October 4. The Judicial Magistarte allowed application and ordered to send the accused females to judicial lockup at Adyala Jail for nine days. The Judicial Magistrate also stated in the order since there are sections of Anti Terrorism Act, the 09 accused females must be produced at Anti Terrorism Court on 20-10-2024. Meanwhile, the investigation officer requested judicial remand of 86 male accused for the purpose of identification parade which was allowed by the Judicial Magistarte. The order stated that accused were produced in muffled faces, the I.O. is directed to ensure not to disclose the identification of the accused and Superintendent Adyala Jail is also under obligation to confine the accused in such a manner that identification could not be disclosed until the formal identification is conducted.