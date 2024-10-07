Criminal involved in May 9 violence responsible for cop’s martyrdom, says Marriyum

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that constable Abdul Hameed, injured by PTI activists, had succumbed to his injuries at PIMS hospital. She held the criminal responsible for the events of May 9, labeling him a shameless narcissist and fascist.

She condemned his mindset of “If I’m not there, destroy everything,” “If I’m not there, drop an atom bomb on Pakistan,” and “Set the country on fire, kill everyone, burn everything down,” saying such thinking is not representative of the Pakistani people. The senior minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was armed with weapons, tear gas shells, and glass slingshots by Imran Khan, aimed at attacking Islamabad, shedding blood, and creating chaos. She said attacks were carried out on the police and Rangers, with heads and eyes being targeted, and that yesterday was essentially another May 9. Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the target on May 9 was national security institutions, with the aim of seizing control of their leadership. Yesterday, democratic institutions were the target, and the goal was to postpone the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and gain control over the judiciary. She emphasized that both conspiracies were orchestrated by the same individual, who is now aware that Pakistan’s foreign relations have improved.

The economy, she said, is back on track, and his divisive politics have come to an end. Those participating in this anti-state conspiracy are traitors to Pakistan and the nation, she maintained.