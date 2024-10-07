Monday, October 07, 2024
Daku Sajju Malkani of Kacha area killed in Sindh police operation

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Two notorious dacoits were killed by police in a targeted operation in Machka area of Kutcha, reported   on Sunday. District Police Officer (DPO) said that police started a search operation in the Kutcha area in which two notorious dacoits were killed while other dacoits fled away. Armoured and bullet-proof vehicles, night vision telescopes, and the latest technology were used in the search operation.

The DPO further said that the dead dacoits were identified as Sarmad Bahio and Saju Malkani.

 Both dacoits were wanted by police as they were involved in the murder of SHO Ramzan and encounters with police and other terrorist activities. Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their custody.

Our Staff Reporter

