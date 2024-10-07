Empowering women through entrepreneurship: Ayesha Rubab of Yards Official

Ayesha, the visionary founder of Yards Official, is redefining the landscape for women entrepreneurs. Her brand, known for its modernity of designs, not only showcases unique designs but also serves as a platform for empowering women. By employing local artisans and providing them with fair wages, Ayesha is transforming lives and fostering economic independence among women in her community.

Ayesha Rubab, an inspiring woman is a working mom, who equips aspiring female entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge, encouraging them to pursue their dreams. Ayesha’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond fashion; it promotes a sense of responsibility towards the environment and society.

Her efforts have created a ripple effect, inspiring women to take charge of their financial futures and contribute to the economy. Ayesha’s journey exemplifies how one woman’s vision can uplift others, proving that empowerment and entrepreneurship go hand in hand in creating a more equitable world.

I got a chance to informally sit with her, having a discussion on how she changes the lives as well as dynamics of financial stability for women and men alike, around her.

Ayesha, please define the journey that lead you to launch Yards.

My journey to launching Yards began while I was working on an e-commerce platform that showcased various fashion brands. This experience allowed me to engage with a diverse range of brands from the fashion landscape in Pakistan. I discovered my passion for fashion and creating something new from the ground up, along with managing the business aspects of PR and brand marketing. This blend of interests ultimately inspired me to establish Yards. I dedicated significant time to researching and developing designs that resonate with the modern woman, ensuring our collection is both stylish and practical.

And what inspired you to create a clothing line that focuses on minimalistic designs, and how do you define minimalism in fashion?

The fashion industry has undergone significant changes with the rise of social media, offering a wealth of styles and options for curating our wardrobes. As a working woman, I recognized the need for a clothing line that beautifully blends Eastern and Western aesthetics. My vision was to create pieces with cuts that are versatile enough to be worn traditionally while still looking effortlessly stylish.

Minimalism, to me, is about simplicity and functionality. We focus on solid colors and select beautiful prints that bring life to an outfit without overwhelming it. My goal is to design clothing that can transition seamlessly from the office to home, brunch, or dinner, allowing for easy accessorizing to suit any occasion.

A brand known for both its simplicity and luxury, how do you ensure that your designs cater to the diverse needs and preferences of women while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic?

I love a minimalistic vibe but with a touch of life. When I launched Yards, our initial focus was on solids colors and beautiful prints due to a clear demand for minimalist designs. Since then, we've expanded our offerings to include a variety of minimalist and print options.

My aim is to create designs that are stylish yet light, ensuring they can be worn in various settings. By incorporating the right accessories, our pieces can effortlessly transition from casual to more formal occasions, catering to the diverse lifestyles and preferences of modern women.

And what impact do you hope your brand has on women's lives beyond just providing clothing, and how do you aim to empower women through your entrepreneurial journey?

As a working woman and a mother, I deeply understand the multifaceted roles women play in their lives. I believe that when we work hard, opportunities present themselves in remarkable ways. I’m continually inspired by the incredible talent of women in the fashion industry—designers, photographers, marketers—who are excelling in their fields.

Through Yards, I hope to do more than just provide clothing; I want to empower women by showcasing their talents and stories. My goal is to inspire other women to pursue their passions and excel in their careers. By fostering a supportive community, I aim to create a ripple effect that encourages women to embrace their potential and succeed.

Ayesha we would love to know your plans for the future in terms of expansion?

We initially launched with solid and printed pret, but due to the overwhelming response, we received, we introduced our first luxury lawn collection this summer, which turned out to be a hit. Our "Summer Skies" collection, featuring beautiful floral designs and stunning embroidery, was especially well-received. In light of this demand, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be expanding our offerings to include diverse collections, such as unstitched, pret and formal wear, set to launch this winter.

That’s simply great as well as inspiring. Tell me what’s your advice to people starting their business, and what do you want to say to women specifically? What’s the secret recipe to starting something of your own and making it a success?

My first piece of advice for anyone looking to start something new is to adopt a "can do" attitude. Believing in yourself and maintaining consistency are crucial for building something meaningful. Success won’t come overnight, but with perseverance, you will get there. Once you commit to your vision, everything else—whether it’s finances or operations—will start to fall into place.

You will undoubtedly make mistakes along the way, but what matters is learning from them and improving for the future. As for the secret recipe for success, it’s simply YOU. No one else can manage your business like you can, so trust in your unique abilities and insights.