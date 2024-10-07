Monday, October 07, 2024
FO condemns attack on Chinese nationals, vows to punish terrorists

Web Desk
12:46 PM | October 07, 2024
National

The Pakistan Foreign Office has strongly condemned the recent attack on Chinese nationals, vowing to work closely with China to completely eradicate terrorism.

In a firm statement, the Foreign Office emphasized the need for strict action against the terrorists and their facilitators involved in the incident. "This barbaric act will not go unpunished," said the FO spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Baloch labeled the terrorist activity as an assault on the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship. She also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, confirming that two Chinese engineers lost their lives and one was injured during the attack at Karachi Airport.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to continue its cooperation with China in the fight against terrorism, with the FO spokesperson stressing the nation's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of both Pakistani and Chinese nationals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with the Chinese embassy to address the situation and offer support.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz criticizes global silence on Palestinian plight

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement shared on social media.

Web Desk

National

