Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

GCU Hyderabad to observe anti-drug week from Monday

NEWS WIRE
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Anti-Drug Week will be celebrated in Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad to create awareness among young people about the use of drugs. The campaign would be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor GCU Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif. A seminar will be held on October 7 at 11 am in Smart Classroom. On October 8, there will be an art and poster making competition in the Education Department. On October 9 at 11 am in Smart Classroom, there will be an essay writing competition among students of all departments. The media campaign will continue from October 10 to 12. Projectors, online materials will be used and brochures distributed. On the last day of the campaign on October 14, student ambassadors will be selected to create awareness about drug eradication and to promote all types of anti-drugs.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024