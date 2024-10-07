GCU Hyderabad to observe anti-drug week from Monday

HYDERABAD - Anti-Drug Week will be celebrated in Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad to create awareness among young people about the use of drugs. The campaign would be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor GCU Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif. A seminar will be held on October 7 at 11 am in Smart Classroom. On October 8, there will be an art and poster making competition in the Education Department. On October 9 at 11 am in Smart Classroom, there will be an essay writing competition among students of all departments. The media campaign will continue from October 10 to 12. Projectors, online materials will be used and brochures distributed. On the last day of the campaign on October 14, student ambassadors will be selected to create awareness about drug eradication and to promote all types of anti-drugs.