Genocidal Year

It has been a year since the Palestinian genocide began, a year of atrocities committed under the indifferent watch of the global community. Despite the clear evidence of human rights violations, world powers have stood by, unwilling or unable to take practical steps to stop the bloodshed. The international response has been dismal, with protests calling for a ceasefire falling on deaf ears.

October 7 marked a dark moment, when claims made by the highest officials about the attack by Hamas were later revealed to be blatant lies. This disregard for truth only fuels the conflict, as misinformation and propaganda shield the perpetrators from accountability. Governments across the globe have ignored the outcry of their own people, who have marched in the streets demanding an end to the violence, only to be met with silence from the very institutions sworn to uphold justice and peace. The hypocrisy of the West is particularly glaring. Nations that claim to champion human rights, freedom, and morality have done nothing while the horrors in Palestine and now spreading to Lebanon continue to unfold. Instead of intervention, we see tacit approval, masked by hollow statements and empty gestures.

We are witnessing a critical moment in history—a genocide broadcast live on our phones, a brutal reality that the world is choosing to ignore. The escalation of this conflict has already begun to spiral into a regional war, threatening to spill over and engulf the entire globe. The consequences of this negligence will be remembered, and history will judge those who had the power to act but chose not to.