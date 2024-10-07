Govt foiled PTI designs to derail economy: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said has that the PTI objective was to derail the country’s economy and spread chaos and anarchy. However, the government’s better management to maintain peace and order in the Federal Capital has successfully foiled chaotic elements’ bid to destabilize the economy. Talking to media here on Sunday, the minister said that he wondered what were the objectives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest movement? The people of the PTI attacked the federal capital armed with weapons.

The minister said the PTI was not digesting the country’s economic development, they wanted to derail the system. Islamabad Police showed patience and performed the security duties in a friendly manner and did not allow any loss of life or property, he remarked. He said that the PTI once again wanted dead bodies, but they were not given the opportunity. Ali Amin Gandapur, he said invaded the federal government with government resources and weapons but he failed miserably in achieving his target.

He said that they wanted to defame the country.

Ataullah Tarar said that the country has a professional army chief and a strong leadership who cared about the country’s interests.

Ali Amin Gandapur should spend the tax-payers money on the welfare of the people instead of wasting on protests and sit-ins.

Meanwhile, in a video message, the minister said that these people cannot digest the economic progress of the country and are hell-bent to derail the system to fulfil their nefarious designs. The Minister said that PTI was in search of dead bodies to create chaos and unrest in the country, but restraint by the police and the law-enforcement agencies successfully thwarted the miscreants’ bid. The Minister said miscreants of PTI kidnapped Police Constable Abdul Hameed Shah and tortured him due to which he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. He said the journey towards progress and development will continue and no one will be allowed to spread anarchy in the country. He said he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Islamabad Police Constable Abdul Hameed Shah.

“Abdul Hameed Shah had left home to perform security duties and was martyred by the anarchist group,” he added.

The anarchist movement cannot feel the grief of the family members on the martyrdom of Abdul Hameed Shah, he said.