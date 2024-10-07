Govt hosts APC on Palestine today

ISLAMABAD - On the first anniversary of Israeli aggression against Gaza/ Palestine, the federal government is organizing a multi-party conference on Gaza today at Awan-e-Sadr. The multi parties conference is being organized as a mark of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The conference is jointly being hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari while all political and religious parties would attend the event.

Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari will also address the conference and express strong solidarity with the people of Palestine. Two opposition religious parties, Jamat-e-Islami and JUI-F will also attend the conference. The multi-party conference on Palestine will make a “unanimous condemnation” of Israeli aggression in the Middle East. The conference would adopt unanimous resolution which would be read out by the leaders at a press conference.

The decision to hold a multi-party conference was taken on Friday during a meeting among PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at PM House. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met JUI-F chief Fazl ur Rehman and extended him a formal invitation to attend all parties conference. “Moulana Fazl ur Rehman has agreed to attend the APC,” Dar told the media.