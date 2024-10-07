Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamza Shehbaz condemns global silence on Palestinian genocide, calls it severe humanitarian tragedy

Hamza Shehbaz condemns global silence on Palestinian genocide, calls it severe humanitarian tragedy
Web Desk
6:57 PM | October 07, 2024
National

Former chief minister and PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz on Monday condemned the world's silence over the genocide of Palestinians, calling it a severe humanitarian tragedy.

In his message on Palestine Solidarity Day, the PML-N leader noted that over 41,000 people, including innocent children and women, had been martyred as Gaza endured a year of relentless suffering due to Israeli brutality.

Hamza highlighted Israel's actions as targeting Gaza's infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, labeling it as state terrorism. He stressed that Israel’s war crimes had crossed all limits, expanding to Lebanon and other regional countries, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024