Hamza Shehbaz condemns global silence on Palestinian genocide, calls it severe humanitarian tragedy

Former chief minister and PML-N Vice President on Monday condemned the world's silence over the genocide of Palestinians, calling it a severe humanitarian tragedy.

In his message on Palestine Solidarity Day, the PML-N leader noted that over 41,000 people, including innocent children and women, had been martyred as Gaza endured a year of relentless suffering due to Israeli brutality.

Hamza highlighted Israel's actions as targeting Gaza's infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, labeling it as state terrorism. He stressed that Israel’s war crimes had crossed all limits, expanding to Lebanon and other regional countries, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.