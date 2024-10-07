Hassan Murtaza slams PTI for promoting chaos in country

LAHORE - Central Punjab General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for promoting chaos in the country, urging a shift in focus towards preserving the state instead of engaging in political maneuvering. Murtaza made these remarks during a joint press conference with party leaders Usman Malik, Rana Jawad, Mian Ayub, and Chaudhry Akhtar, following a Punjab organizational meeting at the residence of CEC member Chaudhry Aslam Gill. The PPP leader called for action against those causing disruption, stating that PTI’s agenda had been exposed. He condemned PTI’s connections with foreign entities and reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to democracy and national interests. He emphasized the need to prioritize the state’s stability over political strategies, reiterating the PPP’s dedication to its manifesto and the coalition government. Murtaza paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaokat Shaheed and other soldiers who lost their lives in North Waziristan, acknowledging their sacrifices for the nation’s future. He demanded the immediate arrest of political workers involved in the attack on Senator Sherry Rehman and the perpetrators behind Constable Hameed’s killing. Murtaza criticized PTI for inviting the Indian foreign minister to their rally, accusing them of aligning with the Mukti Bahini movement. He declared that every child in Pakistan is prepared to sacrifice for the country and disparaged the “804” figure frequently mentioned by PTI leaders, labeling them as “800 thieves.” He questioned the rationale behind inviting individuals from a neighboring country that disrespects Pakistan’s national anthem. Praising the military, Rangers, and FC for their efforts in managing the situation, Murtaza also commended the leadership of the IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad. Responding to media inquiries, he expressed disbelief over the disappearance of a provincial chief minister who, despite his official position, he accused of betraying Pakistan. Reiterating the PPP’s commitment to the Constitution, democracy, and Parliament, Murtaza questioned why the punishment of Bhutto had never been overturned, despite the lengthy pursuit of justice. He called for the establishment of separate criminal and constitutional courts and expressed the PPP’s steadfast support for Palestine and Kashmir, highlighting the party’s historical solidarity with the Palestinians under Bhutto’s leadership.

He announced that PPP workers would demonstrate their solidarity outside their homes, offices, and educational institutions on October 7. In response to media concerns, he confirmed that PTI leader Gandapur had attacked the federation for the third time, asserting that the nation and law enforcement would confront these challenges together. He dismissed any reservations about the PPP’s relationship with the PML-N as trivial, emphasizing that the PPP has consistently delivered results despite limited authority. Murtaza warned that failure to unite against the current turmoil could lead to a national tragedy. He distinguished between political struggle and armed invasion, asserting that the PPP would not support armed uprisings or allow any disturbances to the country’s peace. Acknowledging that no single party could tackle the current internal challenges alone, he reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to its principles. He clarified that while he might have personal disagreements with the Interior Minister, he recognized him as a good person and a Pakistani, in contrast to certain so-called “democratic” movements influenced by foreign agendas.