Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday mainly a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. The PMD also predicted rain with windstorm and thunderstorm at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast/South Balochistan, Potohar region and Kashmir during night. Islamabad and Gilgit experienced 17 degree Celsius, Lahore 21, Karachi 28, Peshawar 18, Quetta 16, Murree 13 and Muzaffarabad 20 degree Celsius temperature on Sunday. According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm in Leh.

Moderate rain lashes Lahore

Moderate rain was recorded in Lahore during the early hours on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain changed the city’s temperature, which dropped down to 5°C to 7°C. A shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow. The Met office predicted that rain-windstorm/thunderstorm was expected in northeast / south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy falls/hailstorm may occur in northeast Balochistan and south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and dry weather is likely other parts of the country. Rainfall was also recorded in various cities of the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat where the mercury hit 40°C.