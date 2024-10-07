The path to prosperity for any nation lies in its ability to seize opportunities for economic reform and to project a robust image on the global stage. But for Pakistan, such moments have been consistently undermined by the disruptive politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the complicit actions of media regulatory bodies like PEMRA. Their actions not only rob Pakistan of pivotal growth opportunities but actively work against the nation's interests.

In 2014, Pakistan stood on the brink of a transformative partnership with China, China Pakistan Economic Corridor. This project had the potential to reshape Pakistan's economy and elevate it as a critical player in the region. But as President Xi Jinping prepared to visit Pakistan, PTI organized a disruptive protest against the sitting government. Notably, PTI workers, including a future finance minister, fueled public skepticism by portraying CPEC as a burden rather than an investment, labeling it as a “loan” that would cripple Pakistan’s economy. The false narrative PTI propagated resonated with their followers, ultimately leading to the cancellation of President Xi’s visit.

After PTI came into power, their lack of commitment to advancing CPEC solidified their detrimental impact on Pakistan’s economic trajectory. Under their watch, the project stagnated, and Pakistan missed out on critical milestones that could have translated into substantial economic growth. By prioritizing political maneuvering over national interest, PTI's actions have effectively put Pakistan’s economic prospects in jeopardy.

Fast forward to the present, when Pakistan has the unique opportunity to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in just one week. This platform could attract investment and foster stronger ties with global powers. But once again, PTI’s actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the nation's interests. Their protests, timed strategically to coincide with the summit, aim to disrupt the event under the guise of demanding the release of their convicted leader.

The implications could be dire. With political unrest and instability at a peak, Pakistan’s image may be tarnished, risking the possibility that the summit will be relocated to China. To put fuel to fire, PTI’s Ali Saif, information adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has appealed to India to show their solidarity with PTI against what they claim is an oppressive regime. PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar's accusations against the government regarding the alleged abduction of KP Chief Minister were promptly refuted, yet she persisted in giving out statements pleading UN to take notice. These actions further paint Pakistan as a divided and unreliable partner on the world stage, For PTI, all the world’s a stage, and there’s nothing like a touch of anarchy to liven up any event, blowing it far out of proportion with clear intent to sabotage Pakistan.

In February 2024, PTI again took actions to harm Pakistan’s economic prospects, this time by writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund, urging them to withhold financial support from Pakistan. PTI alleged that recent elections were marred by fraud, arguing that a government lacking “legitimate representation” had no right to secure such loans. This appeal to the IMF was a direct attempt to thwart the government’s negotiations for a $6 billion bailout package essential to averting a financial crisis​. This appeal was a calculated move to destabilize the economy and jeopardize Pakistan's financial credibility on the international stage. For PTI, better to let the nation drown than let an opposing government steer the ship to calmer waters

And if that wasn’t enough, there are allegations that they also lobbied against Pakistan’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, a designation that restricts Pakistan’s access to global financial markets. By reportedly reaching out to FATF representatives, Why make things easy for Pakistan when you can dangle the promise of perpetual financial limbo instead?

Central to this unfolding drama is the role of PEMRA and the media outlets it fails to regulate adequately. Channels like Geo, Dawn, and Sama have consistently amplified PTI's false narratives, from portraying fabricated stories to sensationalizing political unrest. They serve as megaphones for PTI, providing a platform for misleading narratives that undermine national interests. In failing to hold these channels accountable, PEMRA has enabled the spread of misinformation and contributed to the erosion of Pakistan’s credibility.

In an equally concerning twist, the judiciary's apparent leniency towards PTI leadership enables the party’s destabilizing tactics. This unwarranted relief allows their leader to plan and execute activities that actively disrupt Pakistan’s progress.

PTI’s actions are a stark reminder of the lengths some political entities will go to serve their own interests at the expense of national progress. With PEMRA failing to curtail the spread of misinformation, and the judiciary’s leniency allowing unchecked disruptive behavior, Pakistan’s path to progress is continually sabotaged. To safeguard the nation's future, it is imperative that PEMRA be held accountable for the media’s role in inciting division, and that PTI’s disruptive tactics be recognized as threats to Pakistan’s prosperity.

So here we stand, watching as PTI undermines Pakistan’s prospects with the finesse of a seasoned saboteur. It’s a masterclass in how to derail a nation’s progress while masquerading as its savior. For PTI, it seems, self-interest isn’t just an agenda, it’s an art form. They’ve managed to write themselves into the role of the ‘hero;, all while sabotaging the very nation they claim to protect.