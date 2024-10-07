Monday, October 07, 2024
IESCO issues power shutdown schedule

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu-I&II, NIH, Golf City, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Rahman Enclave, Kadarpur, Wahidabad, Tramiree, Ghori Garden, Suhadran Road, Khanna-II, Al Noor, Sohan, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hanif Shaheed, Humayun, Makkah Chowk, Rahmatabad-II Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bhadana, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Social Security, Baghsardaran, Azharabad, Muzmal Town, Service Road, Muslim Town, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Jinnah Camp, KRL, AFOHS, Service Road, Nust Road, Amin Town Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Paswal, Mansar, Haji Shah, Gondal, Kamra Rural, Hameed, Bhandar, Jund City Feeders and surrounding areas.

