Int’l Carpet Expo to kick off in Lahore from 9th

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will jointly host the 40th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition from October 9-11, 2024, at Lahore. This prestigious event will bring together leading carpet manufacturers, exporters, and international buyers from Pakistan and 30 other countries, showcasing an impressive array of handcrafted carpets.

Usman Ashraf, chairman of the exhibition committee, said in details that the three-day international exhibition will be inaugurated by the Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. An international conference will also be organised for the first time on the occasion of the exhibition, which will be addressed by eminent domestic and foreign economic analysts. He said that foreign guests, manufacturers and importers will also be given dinner on behalf of Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan. Foreign guests will be given the best hospitality on their arrival in Pakistan and special measures have been taken for their security.

He said that with the support of the Trade Development Authority, preparations for the World Exhibition have entered the final stage. “We are hopeful for the success of the global event which will boost the industry and the three-day exhibition is likely to generate massive export deals which will surely boost production activities,” he added.

He said that the exhibition will be a source of strong links with foreign buyers, there will also be one-to-one meetings between Pakistani manufacturers, exporters and foreign buyers on the occasion of the exhibition. He said that after holding the world exhibition, the search for new markets will be started and a regular strategy will be prepared for this. He said that there is an appeal to the government to solve the problems faced by the handwoven carpets industry and to hold our hands for the promotion of exports through which valuable foreign exchange can be brought to the country.