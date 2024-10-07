The people of Pakistan are grappling with a significant issue—investing money in online apps. Despite being educated and knowledgeable, many are still losing their hard-earned money to fraudulent platforms. Among the most commonly used apps are “2139,” where individuals can invest at least $100, and “Princess,” which requires a minimum investment of 900 PKR. These apps lure people in with promises of daily interest, creating a false sense of security and profitability. Initially, they offer returns, making users believe the investment is worthwhile, but soon after, they shut down, and all the invested money disappears.

No one knows where their money has gone, as most of these apps originate from foreign countries, while some are based within Pakistan. In 2023, many Pakistanis were deceived by similar fraudulent apps, and unfortunately, the pattern is repeating itself. The people of Pakistan are already facing severe financial challenges, yet many continue to fall prey to these scams, losing their savings to online platforms that are nothing but false promises.

It is the collective responsibility of both the people and the government to recognise and address these fraudulent apps. Individuals should refrain from investing even a single rupee in these schemes as they are entirely deceptive. A major concern is that these apps also track personal information, including Gmail and mobile banking accounts such as EasyPaisa and JazzCash, which can then be hacked.

The government must raise awareness about this alarming issue, ensuring that others do not fall victim to these scams. It is crucial to prevent people from repeatedly losing their money and to protect them from such fraudulent schemes.

DAWOOD SIDDIQUE,

Askani.