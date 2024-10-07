Islamabad Bar Council announces protest against registration of cases against lawyers

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has announced a protest call against registration of cases against the lawyers while an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention will also be held on Monday (today) to rally support against the proposed amendments.

The three major bar associations of Islamabad including Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and District Bar Association (DBA) are organizing the lawyers’ convention at the Judicial Complex, G-11/4, Islamabad.

The theme of the convention is Save the Constitution, Save the Judiciary and Save Pakistan.

In a press statement, Adil Aziz Oazi Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, along with the members Raja M. Alcem Khan Abbass, Zulfiqar Ali Abbassi, Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwar and Naseer Ahmed Kayani strongly condemned the unlawful and baseless FIRs registered against esteemed advocates including Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Anser Mehmood Kayani, Barrister Talha Ahmed Raheem, Barrister Gohar and Syed Mustafa Kazmi.

They said that these actions constitute a gross violation of fundamental human rights, democratic values and constitutional norms, undermining the integrity of the legal community.

The members further expressed serious concerns over reports of the torture of advocate Syed Mustafa Kazmi, who is currently in remand. They added that such treatment is inhumane and unacceptable under any civilized legal system.

The Islamabad Bar Council demanded the immediate withdrawal of these false charges and called for the protection of human rights and the rule of aw.

The statement said that the IBC remained resolute in its commitment to uphold justice and protect the legal fraternity.

“We stand in solidarity with all affected advocates and urge the legal community to unite against any attempt to suppress the rule of law. In this regard, the Islamabad Bar Council announces a strike call for Monday, 7th October 2024, to express our collective protest against these unlawful actions,” concluded the IBC.