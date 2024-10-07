JI-led rally calls for united Muslim response to Israeli actions

KARACHI - Karachiites marched on Shahrah-e-Faisal on appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to express solidarity with Palestinians and other victims of Israeli brutalities, here on Sunday.

JI Pakistan Emir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman delivered the key note address, whereas leaders belonging to other political parties and various segments of the society also expressed their views. In a unique show of agreement, political workers, particularly belonging to the Pakistan People Party, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and others participated overwhelmingly in the march. Speaking on the occasion, JI Pakistan Emir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned Israel over its inhumane behaviour, brutalities, genocide and extension plans. He said that unfortunately, the Muslim Ummah was not playing its due role. “The Muslim block can’t handle Israel despite the fact that it has millions strong armies, airpower and all types of missiles and even nukes in its arsenal,” he said. He warned the Muslim countries and their armies that Israel would not spare anyone and sooner or later they will be on target if the Zionist regime in Israel is not pushed back.

The JI leader highlighted that the Israeli leader has recently once again unmasked it’s extension plan and come up with a new map, challenging sovereignty of various countries but the United Nations could do nothing. On the occasion, he paid a rich tribute to Gaza people for their steadfastness in the face of Israeli brutalities and crimes against humanity.

Talking about the resistance forces in Gaza particularly, he said that some people offend if Hamas is highlighted just because the United States and Israel are afraid of Hamas. He made it clear that it is a legitimate force as per the charter of the United Nations. The UN charter allows the oppressed people to offer armed resistance if another country or forces barged into their territory and push them out of their homes, he said. He said that the Pakistani nation is united for the cause of Palestine. The political differences among our political parties would not refrain us from coming up with a joint strategy against Israel. On the occasion, he proposed the government and all political forces to invite the entire Muslim world, their armies and the countries which are outspoken against Israel to a platform. He elaborated that the message delivered by this united forum against Israel would have the power to keep Israel in its limits. JI Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti in his address said that the morale of freedom fighters in Gaza, Lebanon and other parts of the region are high. He said that the Muslim world will have to act decisively for Palestine as we all know the intentions of Israel on the international front. Hamas leader Dr Khalid Kadomi also addressed the march through a video link. He said that Israel sprayed more gunpowder on Gaza than the US had dropped on Heroshema and Nagasaqi.

He condemned Israel and urged the Muslim world to get united for the cause of Alaqsa mosque.

Other prominent figures, including PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, MWM’s Allama Baqir Zaidi, and representatives from the Karachi Bar Association, echoed the call for global action and condemned the bombings of religious sites. The rally underscored a collective demand for an end to Israeli aggression and global intervention to stop the ongoing genocide.