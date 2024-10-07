Monday, October 07, 2024
CM Sindh forms JIT to probe Karachi airport blast

Web Desk
2:06 PM | October 07, 2024
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired an emergency meeting to address the law and order situation in Karachi, particularly in light of a recent explosion near the city's airport.

Key officials in attendance included the Minister of Interior, the Inspector General of Sindh Police, the Director General of Rangers, and the Commissioner of Karachi.

The meeting comes after a powerful suicide bomb blast targeted a convoy carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi late Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring ten others. Initial investigations revealed that the suicide bomber had waited near Jinnah Airport for the convoy to approach before carrying out the attack.

During the meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah condemned the blast as "unacceptable" and called for the establishment of a joint investigation committee comprising police and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident.

He emphasized the need for improved coordination among law enforcement agencies and directed them to enhance intelligence-gathering efforts to prevent future incidents. The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration among security agencies to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

