Karachi blast kills two nationals, says Chinese embassy

Two Chinese nationals were killed and one injured in an explosion near the Jinnah international airport of Karachi on Sunday night, the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said in a statement on Monday.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families,” the statement says, adding the Chinese side has been working with Pakistani authorities in the aftermath.

The Chinese embassy has called on Islamabad to punish those responsible for a deadly attack on Chinese nationals near the airport in the Karachi.

The embassy urged Islamabad to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators. Chinese mission also emphasised the need of effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan.